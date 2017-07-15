Madison Police Department are investigating a sexual assault reported early Saturday morning on the 400 block of North Henry Street.

According to a MPD incident report, the victim, a 23-year-old woman was walking with a friend on North Henry when the suspect, who was walking in the opposite direction, passed by.

The suspect then stopped, turned around and ran back to the victim. The perpetrator lifted up the victim’s skirt and struck her on the buttocks before fleeing toward State Street.

Responding officers reported the suspect as being 5-foot-10-inches, in their twenties and of a medium complexion. The gender of the suspect was not specified.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black hat, a black long sleeve shirt and khaki shorts.

The investigation is ongoing.