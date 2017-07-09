Gunshots were reported in the 200 block of West Gorham Street early Friday morning after an armed fight broke out.

According to Madison Police Department incident report, officers responded to reports of gunfire around 1:40 a.m. Friday morning. When police arrived on scene, they discovered two shell casings in a parking lot in nearby the street were shots were heard.

Witnesses saw vehicles fleeing that same parking lot around the same time as the gunshots were heard.

Police later reported that an armed altercation ensued in the parking lot. It is believed that after firing shots, the shooter fled the scene in a vehicle.

A nearby vehicle, which was believed to have been damaged in the crossfire, was later discovered to have been previously damaged from an incident unrelated to Friday morning’s altercation.

No injuries or property damage have been reported as a result of the shots fired. The investigation is ongoing.