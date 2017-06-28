A homeless man was arrested by the Madison Police Department early Tuesday evening after inappropriately touching a 33-year-old Madison resident.

According to a MPD incident report, the woman was walking down the 400 block of State Street with her boyfriend when the perpetrator, 20-year-old Austin McIntyre, began to follow them and ask for money.

McIntyre then told the victim he found her attractive and subsequently grabbed her by the buttocks.

Police were then able to locate McIntyre and found that he had been drinking. McIntyre told police he does not hold a permanent address.

Responding officers arrested McIntyre for fourth degree sexual assault and cited him for underage drinking.