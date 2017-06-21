Over the weekend, Madison Police Department made two arrests on several charges for two separate incidents on University Avenue.

600 block of University Avenue

Saturday evening, officers apprehended and arrested 21-year-old Derrick Johnson outside The Double U, according to a MPD incident report.

One of the responding officers had recognized Johnson outside of the bar as he was wanted on a warrant for operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent. The warrant was issued May 30 when Johnson ran away from police after being pulled over in a stolen vehicle on Britta Parkway.

When Johnson saw the officers, he ran into the bar. The responding officers then proceeded to tackle him as he resisted arrest.

At the time of the arrest, Johnson was concealing a fully-loaded handgun in his sweatshirt pocket. Officers also uncovered a bag containing narcotics which were individually packaged.

Johnson was arrested and is being held on numerous tentative charges including carrying a concealed weapon, carrying a handgun where alcohol is sold and consumed, resisting arrest, possession with intent to deliver schedule I and III narcotics and operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent.

700 block of University Avenue

In a separate incident Monday, officers arrested 24-year-old Zachary Mitchell after discovering a loaded weapon and illegal drugs during a routine traffic stop, according to an MPD incident report.

After being pulled over, officers discovered a loaded handgun beneath the driver’s seat and marijuana in his vehicle.

Mitchell was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon and possession of marijuana.