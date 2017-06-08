After stabbing a man at Ian’s Pizza on North Frances Street early Thursday morning, 22 year-old Ane Phillips was arrested for 2nd degree reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct while armed.

According to a Madison Police Department incident report, officers responded to a call about an altercation at Ian’s Pizza.

After officers arrived, Phillips fled the scene, ran to a friend’s house and later returned to Ian’s Pizza.

When Phillips returned, she saw the victim sitting and then appeared to punch the victim in the back several times before fleeing.

The victim then realized he had been stabbed. He received some initial aid in Ian’s, but then left the scene. Officers were unable to locate the victim.

Officers located and arrested Phillips through eye-witness reports and video and physical evidence.

