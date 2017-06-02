After making a remark about a woman’s weight, a 21-year-old male was pushed through a window at Bob’s Copy Shop on University Avenue.

According to a Madison Police Department incident report, early Monday morning, the victim made comments about a woman’s weight while in a bar prior to the incident. A male friend of the woman then pushed the victim into the window, causing the glass to break.

At the time of the incident, MPD reported it as a disturbance, as both the victim nor the suspect were able to be located at the time.

The victim didn’t contact MPD to report his injuries until the next day because went to his parent’s house in Milwaukee to seek medical attention.

The man needed multiple staples to close his head and shoulder cuts.