Two men were left injured after a fight broke out outside of Blue Velvet Lounge on the 400 block of West Gilman Street early Friday morning.

According to the Madison Police Department incident report, the two victims, a 22-year-old and 26-year-old male, were beaten outside of the nightclub after a group of five to six men allegedly took offense to them talking to a group of women.

One victim was taken to the hospital with a possible broken nose after being knocked unconscious. The other victim was not seriously injured.

The victim who was not seriously injured told the police he and his friend were talking to a group of women prior to the attack. He speculates they were battered as a result of the group of men not being happy with how they spoke to the women, MPD spokesperson Joel DeSpain said.

The suspects have yet to be located.