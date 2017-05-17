An unknown male suspect is at large after robbing the Associated Bank on University Avenue at gunpoint Tuesday afternoon.

According to a Madison Police Department incident report, the suspect approached a patron at Associated Bank and pulled out a weapon.

The suspect then told the patron to go up to the teller at the bank. He pointed a gun at the two and then pulled out a bag for the teller to fill with money.

The bank teller put the money inside the bag and the suspect then fled on foot onto University Avenue.

To prevent inciting future bank robberies, MPD spokesperson Joel DeSpain said they will not disclose the amount of money stolen.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 40 years old, about 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-7 inches and with a thin to medium build.

DeSpain said at the moment, there has been no indication this robbery is related to prior “shots fired” incidents in the city. But, since the investigation is still early, MPD is not completely ruling out the possibility.

The investigation is ongoing.

