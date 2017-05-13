A suspect is at large after attacking a 27-year-old man with a tire iron.

According to a Madison Police Department incident report, the victim was backing out of a parking stall on West Gilman Street when he was attacked.

The suspect threatened the victim, and then proceeded to strike both the victim and his vehicle with the tire iron.

The victim was treated at a local hospital and later released, according to report.

The victim described the suspect as a black male with dreadlocks. The investigation is ongoing.