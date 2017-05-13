Madison Police Department arrested a man Saturday afternoon after he called in his own robbery.

According to the MPD incident report, Porter Bell IV walked into the Walgreens on East Main Street and presented a note to the cashier that said “give me all the money.” There were no weapons presented at the scene.

The cashier gave Bell the money, but Bell then returned it to the cashier, according to the report.

Bell then called MPD outside of the Walgreens and told them that he just committed a robbery at the Walgreens, and that if they don’t arrest him, he will go back into the store and try again.

Once at the scene, the responding officers determined the situation was more of a mental health issue, arrested him for disorderly conduct and took him to jail.

All of the money was recovered, therefore it was not a robbery nor a case of theft.

