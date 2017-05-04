A suspect is still at large after they swung a knife at an Azara Hookah employee Wednesday evening.

According to a Madison Police Department incident report, the 20-year-old female employee was not injured during the altercation.

MPD spokesperson Joel DeSpain said the suspect entered Azara Hookah with a girl and began putting merchandise into a drawstring bag. The employee then tried to stop the suspect when they attempted to leave the store with the merchandise.

State Street disturbance leads to foot chase, arrest on multiple chargesAfter unveiling a weapon to Madison Police Department officers, a man near the State Street area was arrested for disorderly conduct, Read…

According to the incident report, the suspect pulled out a knife and swung it at the employee once he was confronted. He then left the store and ran toward University Avenue.

The employee was able to take the drawstring bag, DeSpain said.

DeSpain said the incident began as a retail theft, but escalated to a weapons violation when he pulled out the knife.

MPD arrest man following battery, harassment at State Street garagePolice arrested Percell Swiney early Sunday morning after he allegedly harassed and battered two young adults inside the parking garage Read…

Officials don’t know if the victim or suspect are students at the University of Wisconsin, DeSpain said.

According to the report, the suspect is described as a multi-racial male with black hair. The suspect is about 18-years-old with a chunky face and muscular build.

“We’re looking at surveillance video and we’re hoping to be able to identify him, but we haven’t done so yet,” DeSpain said.