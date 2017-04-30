Reports of rain showers throughout the day and a high temperature of a brisk 45 degrees did not stop University of Wisconsin students from attending the annual Mifflin Street Block Party this Saturday.

There were an estimated 12,000 attendees at this year’s event, according to a Madison Police Department incident report. This is compared to the estimated 3,500 in attendance of last year’s event.

Of the 12,000 attendees, there were around 65 citations and “a couple of people” went to jail, according to the incident report. There were citations were for incidents like drinking on streets and sidewalks, public urination and carrying glass containers.

Though most were well-behaved, there were some incidents of people throwing beer cans “at police and others.”

There were also a few injuries and some minor property damage. These injuries included incidents like people “falling out of a tree and off a curb.”

Attendees were seen wearing rain boots and layers to keep warm. There were also some “brave” students wearing tank tops, UW freshman Katie Jakubowski, said.

“People made the best of it,” Hannah Bucci, also a UW freshman, said.

Bucci said people were still outside having a “good time,” enjoying the last weekend before finals begin and carrying on the UW tradition.

