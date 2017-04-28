A woman was reportedly sexually assaulted during a Thursday dance class at Union South, according to the University of Wisconsin Police Department.

According to a UWPD incident report, the victim said she was inappropriately touched by an unknown male during a dance class. The class was at Union South on Thursday between 8 and 9 p.m.

UWPD spokesperson Marc Lovicott said he does not know if the victim or suspect are UW students.

The dance class was an open class so anyone was allowed to participate in it, Lovicott said.

“Our folks are still working on it and at this time we do not unfortunately have any more we can put out there,” Lovicott said.

UWPD is currently investigating the fourth-degree sexual assault and asked anyone with information about the incident to call them at (608) 264-2677.