The Madison Police Department has found the purse and credit card of a woman who was robbed by a man with a knife on West Johnson and North Broom streets Thursday.

According to a MPD incident report, the suspect, Ryan Murray, was arrested for armed robbery, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.

The victim called 911 and said a man with a knife robbed her.

Police were unable to located the suspect or victim initially because she had left the area but later found her. The victim said the suspect was intoxicated.

MPD officers were later dispatched to an “unwanted intoxicated man” downtown. The officers found the suspect and later identified him as Murray.

The officers found items including the victim’s credit card and purse after further investigation.

MPD spokesperson Joel DeSpain said Murray and the victim knew each other before the incident.