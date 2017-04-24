A Madison cab was struck by a drunken driver, 23-year-old Ulices Lopez Guadarrama, early Saturday morning.

Guadarrama was arrested and charged soon after.

According to a Madison Police Department incident report, Guadarrama ran a red light and drove away from the scene. His car was heavily damaged and was missing the front bumper, along with the license plate. An MPD officer was able to identify Guadarrama’s car by running the license plate.

Guadarrama’s car was spotted on Campus Drive and University Avenue by a Dane County Sherriff’s deputy. He was subsequently pulled over and arrested.

Guadarrama was charged with driving while intoxicated, his second offense of causing injury, hit and run involving injury, violation of red traffic signal and operating a vehicle without insurance.

The the 55-year-old cab driver suffered a head cut and other injuries. He was treated at the hospital. His passenger was not injured.