After claiming to have been practicing for a knife fight, a 36-year-old man was arrested early Wednesday morning for disorderly conduct while armed and resisting and obstructing arrest.

According to a Madison Police Department incident report, Andrew Fischer pulled out a seven-inch switchblade and began waving it around near pedestrians at the intersection of West Gilman and State Street

A nearby downtown resident, a 22-year-old female, told an officer he thought he was going to attack someone, MPD spokesperson Joel DeSpain said.

When police arrived at the scene, Fischer admitted to having a knife, gave the responding officers a fake name and told them he was not trying to hurt anyone.

No pedestrians were harmed during the incident.