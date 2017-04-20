After bar close early Thursday morning, Madison Police Department responded to a series of gun shots fired outside a bar on the 100 block of State Street.

According to the MPD incident report, officers arrested Fitchburg resident James Slattery after he fired a handgun outside of the Cask and Ale bar.

As the bar was closing, Slattery left and then fired the gun multiple times. It did not appear that he was firing at anyone, MPD spokesperson Joel DeSpain said.

Slattery did not engage in any altercation prior to the incident, DeSpain added.

After MPD officers arrived at the scene, they recovered shell casings and were then able to locate Slattery. The suspect later admitted to firing the gun in the air.

Slattery has been charged with endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon and carrying a handgun in a restaurant where alcoholic beverages are sold.

He is currently in custody at the Public Safety Building.