Madison Police Department, along with two other parties, are currently investigating a death after a body was discovered near the shoreline of Lake Mendota in Marshall Park.

According to a MPD incident report, an employee of the City of Madison Parks department found a body Thursday afternoon in Marshall Park, located at 2101 Boulevard.

The park is located between the Middleton and Madison. Middleton Police Department, along with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office will be assisting MPD with the death investigation.

No further information on the deceased is currently available. The Dane County’s Medical Examiner will decide if and when to release the name of the deceased and the cause and manner of death.