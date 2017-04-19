The Student Judiciary of Associated Students of Madison has accepted a petition to hear a case with regard to the council’s March 15 meeting due to an agenda mishap.

Two members of ASM have brought suit against the student council, claiming the March 15 meeting agenda was sent out to parties after the deadline.

All March 15 legislation that was voted on could be “thrown out if the petitioners win the case,” ASM spokesperson Jason Klein said. This includes the unanimous endorsement of the Hmong-American studies program.

ASM unanimously endorses implementation of Hmong-American studies programTo promote inclusivity for the Hmong communities at the University of Wisconsin, Associated Students of Madison unanimously moved to endorse a proposal to implement Read…

According to ASM bylaws, the chair must send out the agenda 24 hours before ASM starts. The agenda was sent out at 8:50 p.m. March 14. ASM started the next day at 6:30 p.m.

The petitioners are Stephen Chang and Omer Arain, two student council members with the respondent being student council. The case is set to be heard Saturday.