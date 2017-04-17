A man with a knife was reported at the Helen C. White Library parking lot.

Bystanders reported an altercation to the University of Wisconsin Police Department between the suspect and an unknown individual. The suspect then pulled out a knife.

According to a UWPD campus alert, police now believe the suspect has left the area and there is no longer an ongoing threat.

The alleged suspect is a white male with blonde hair who is wearing a horizontal striped hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans, according to the alert.

At 7:46 p.m., the suspect was last seen at the Helen C. White parking lot and was walking toward Lake Mendota, according to the alert.