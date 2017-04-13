As the topic of accessibility to hygiene products has erupted on the University of Wisconsin campus, the Associated Students of Madison’s Equity and Inclusion Committee hosted State Rep. Melissa Sargent, D–Madison, to discuss her legislation on reproductive health issues within the state.

Sargent discussed the need to get rid of the “tampon tax” at the Thursday event titled, “Eliminating the Tax on Menstrual Hygiene Products.”

The tampon tax refers to the 5 percent sales tax which is added onto sanitary products.

As an “outspoken advocate” for “menstrual equality,” Sargent said she pushes for legislation eliminating the tax because of inequity in how men and women are taxed for health products.

UW implements free menstrual products pilot programThe University of Wisconsin Associated Students of Madison announced Wednesday they will implement a pilot program that provides free menstrual products Read…

In the past, Sargent has introduced legislation that would provide menstrual products to all state-owned and state-funded bathrooms. Sargent said she pushed resolutions to address these issues to provide true bathroom safety and equity in public health.

In addition, Sargent said eliminating the tampon tax will combat the “transphobic rhetoric” of women’s safety in bathrooms.

Public hearing for transgender bathroom bill brings emotional testimoniesIn light of the controversies around the bill that limits transgender students’ ability to use bathrooms and locker rooms at school, Read…

California recently proposed legislation to eliminate the sales tax on menstrual products, Sargent said. The bill received bipartisan support in the state Legislature.

Unfortunately, Sargent said California Gov. Jerry Brown subsequently vetoed the bill.

In her legislation, however, Sargent admitted certain limitations exist.

“With the way the bill is currently written, [menstrual products] would only be in women’s bathrooms,” Sargent said.

New student org seeks to make menstrual products accessible to those in needA new student organization is trying to get a basic necessity into the hands of those who sometimes have to Read…

The legislation, as it currently stands, would primarily affect transgender people and people with non-binary gender identities who need menstrual products, but who do not use women’s bathrooms, Sargent said.

Sargent said she would be willing to create further legislation to address this issue and to include menstrual products in other bathrooms.

Opponents of the legislation have argued the tax would have to be offset by taxing something else, Sargent said. In California’s situation, representatives argued a tax on alcohol would be able to offset the tax, she added.

Bill to make tampons free in public restrooms faces oppositionRep. Melissa Sargent, D-Madison, announced Monday new legislation to provide feminine hygiene products in public school and government building restrooms, Read…

Despite critics calling for the need to offset the tax onto another product, Sargent said she did not want to create a tax on alcohol like California did.

Instead, Sargent said there is no example of men being taxed where women are not — and that must change with the elimination of the tampon tax.

“We don’t have to offset it with anything,” Sargent said. “The right thing to do is to address the issue.”