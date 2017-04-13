For the second time this week, Madison Police Department officers responded to a victim of a possible gun-inflicted injury Wednesday.

According to the MPD incident report, officers found the victim with a blunt force injury on their forehead after being dispatched to an East Gorham Street apartment in response to someone yelling, “He put a gun to my head!”

MPD officers found a bullet casing on a counter and a bullet hole in the ceiling of the apartment located on the 10 block of East Gorham Street.

At least two people left the scene of the incident before officers arrived, according to the incident report.

MPD officer Kimberly Alan said MPD does not believe this incident is connected to another recent incident at James Madison Park.

The Madison Police Violent Crime Detectives are following up on this incident.

Anyone with information about this incident are encouraged to contact the Violent Crime Unit at 608-267-8824. Persons who wish to remain anonymous may contact the Madison Area Crime Stoppers line at 608-266-6014.