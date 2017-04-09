The University of Wisconsin Police Department detained an armed individual after he barricaded himself inside a patient room at University Hospital Saturday.

According to a UWPD incident report, officers verbally de-escalated the situation and eventually used a less-lethal beanbag round to detain the individual.

The suspect stated he had a gun, but officers later learned the man was only armed with a plastic knife.

The man was taken into custody after sustaining minor injuries. He was then placed under emergency detention and transported to Winnebago Mental Health Institute.