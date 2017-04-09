After declining student interest and financial support, Revelry Music and Arts Festival will not be held this spring.

In an email to The Badger Herald, Halle Luksich, director of Wisconsin Union Directorate Music, said student leadership is not currently planning on holding the event again in the future.

The discussion to end the festival began after Revelry’s 2016 show, Luksich said. The previous year, the festival faced financial restraints and was forced to downsize and relocate.

Revelry’s first concert was in 2013, and it has brought in a variety performers over the last four years, with rap artist Chance the Rapper being one of the most notable in 2015. City officials and students have said Revelry offered an alternative to the Mifflin Street Block Party, which in years prior had resulted in hundreds of arrests annually and occasional violence.

Those arrests went down significantly after Revelry’s creation.

In place of Revelry this year, WUD Music will be putting on a variety of weekly programming this spring and will be holding a bigger show, WUDstock, April 29, the day of the Mifflin Street Block Party, Luksich said.

WUD Music will announce the headliners for WUDstock soon.