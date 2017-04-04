The City of Madison is holding spring elections Tuesday for judicial, educational, municipal and nonpartisan county offices. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

There are 10 races on the ballot, five of which are unopposed. More than one person is running in Dane County for the State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Dane County Circuit Court Judge Branch 12, Madison Alderperson District 8 and the Madison Metropolitan School District School Board Members seats 6 and 7.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction

The sole state-wide race on the ballot Tuesday is for State Superintendent of Public Instruction. Lowell Holtz is challenging incumbent Tony Evers to lead the state’s Department of Public Instruction. Evers held the position of State Superintendent of Public Instruction for the last two terms.

Holtz has criticized Evers, saying in their final debate Friday Evers is “failing way too many kids”­ — a statement directed at Evers’ failure to lower the achievement gap between white and nonwhite students.

But Evers said the achievement gap is linked to poverty, which he had little control over as state superintendent.

The candidates both candidates support Gov. Scott Walker’s 2017-19 budget proposal, which boosts funding for public schools.

Though this race is officially nonpartisan, Evers is backed by liberals while Holtz has conservative support.

Madison City Council

Most students reside within District 8, where John Terry Jr. or is challenging incumbent Zach Wood. Wood was elected in 2015 and graduated from University of Wisconsin that same year. He’s campaigning on issues surrounding students, affordable housing and landlord-tenant issues.

Terry, who was previously homeless, is focusing on mental health care and affordable housing.

Many students also reside within Districts 2, 4, 6 and 8. Ald. Ledell Zeller, District 2, Ald. Michael Verveer, District 4, and Ald. Marsha Rummel, District 6, are unopposed.

Students can review what will be on their ballot here and find their polling place here. Though early-voting was held at Union South and the Student Activity Center, voting isn’t offered at these locations Tuesday. Polling will be offered to students living on campus at Gordon’s Dining and Events Center, The Red Gym, Frank Holt Center, Doyle Administration Building, Porchlight, Eagle Heights Community Center and Hoyt School.

Voters will need a passport, Wisconsin driver’s license or voter card at the polls. Out-of-state driver’s licenses won’t be accepted. Voter IDs are free through the Wiscard office on election day.

