Three stolen wallets were found in an outdoor flower planter early Sunday.

According to a Madison Police Department incident report, two of the three wallets were stolen around 2 a.m. on Sunday.

A member of the Guardian Angels, a group that voluntarily patrols the Madison area, saw a suspicious man near the flower planter. The member then checked the area and found the wallets without any money or credit cards, however, two of the three wallets had identification.

The wallet owners were contacted. They said that they had been out on State Street and were not immediately aware that their wallets had been stolen from their bags.

One of the stolen credit cards was used to purchase an item. MPD is investigating that lead.

Woman attacked on Langdon StreetThree to five young women attacked a 26-year-old female on Langdon Street early Sunday morning around 1:20 a.m. According to a Read…