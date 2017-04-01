After collaboration between the officers from the city of Madison and Monona, a suspect of an armed robbery has been located.

According to a Madison Police Department incident report, at approximately 7 p.m. Friday, an armed suspect entered the CVS Pharmacy on South Bedford Street demanding pharmaceuticals.

After the suspect flashed a weapon, a worker placed a tracking device in with the stolen drugs, which permitted the 911 dispatch center to locate the suspect.

The suspect was subsequently stopped and contacted in the city of Monona. The investigation is still ongoing.

