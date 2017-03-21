After a dispute over a panhandling spot on the 500 block of State Street, Madison Police Department arrested a 43-year-old man Sunday on tentative charges of battery.

According to the incident report, the suspect, William Siler, allegedly sent a 59-year-old victim to the hospital after the victim told Siler to move from his spot. An eye witness told police Siler then proceeded to push the victim to the wall and punch him “nearly a dozen” times.

The witness added the victim’s head was “bouncing off of the wall” as Siler continued hitting him.

The victim was sent to the hospital for multiple head injuries.

