In an effort to include more encompassing language in Associated Students of Madison’s constitution, a nondiscrimination amendment was passed in a 3155-369 referendum vote during its annual student elections.

The original constitution, written in 1994, has only been amended seven times, with the last time being on March 30, March 31 and April 1 of 2004.

Rep. Brooke Evans has worked on passing the change since 2015.

Evans said she hopes the nondiscrimination amendment will allow for inclusiveness among the student body. She specifically pointed to the fact the wording before did not include any language about undocumented and homeless students or students of different gender identities.

The language was “clearly outdated,” Evans said.

“I wanted to make sure, regardless of who is elected to this body, in the future that they understand what their job is …. [ASM’s] job is to be consistent and I think we’re supposed to have very consistent guiding principles,” Evans said.

For those with contingent and changing day-to-day lives, Evans said she wants them to have some consistency in knowing their own student government is committed to caring about their needs.

The amendment passed by a 91 percent margin, making it one of the highest-approved resolutions in ASM history.

Along with the nondiscrimination amendment, 29 representatives were elected to ASM. The Student Services Finance Committee also welcomed four new members.

In total, 3,629 ballots were completed, resulting in a 9 percent voter turnout. The figure is a two percent decrease from the previous spring election.

“Every single student, no matter their classification background of any kind has a right to be served by this [student] body,” Evans said.