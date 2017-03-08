The Biergarten at Olbrich Park’s hard-fought journey through the local government came to a conclusion after the Madison City Council passed resolutions approving the project’s alcohol license and ability to sell food, drinks and memorabilia at their meeting Tuesday.

These resolutions passed in a 12-7 vote around 3 a.m. after hours of debate from community members in support and opposition to the park.

Mike Bare and Travis Mueller from BKM Group, the developers behind the garden, said they hope they’ll be able to achieve the same success as beer gardens in Milwaukee County.

But some residents including Kathy Soukup, president of the Eastmorland Community Association, voiced concern about the impact of the project on the community.

“It doesn’t seem responsible to intentionally add alcohol to the park if there aren’t enough safety resources in place to support the new safety issues,” Soukup said. “BKM has not shown that they are ready to run one of the largest bars in Madison — especially one without doors or walls.”

BKM has made significant and meaningful adjustments to the plan and have received a large amount of positive support, Bare said. The plan has been through a thorough vetting process and they have been able to address many concerns brought to them, he added.

Bare said this presentation marks the 16th public meeting at which BKM has presented.

More than 25 community members attended the council meeting to voice their opinions on the project.

Community member Tom DeChant discussed the Memorial Union Terrace and the problems it has faced before addressing his support for the Olbrich Park beer garden.

DeChant said underage drinking, people who drink before entering the Terrace and groups of people unfamiliar with the area brought in by large attractions were the three major issues the Terrace faced in its history. The Alcohol License and Review Committee put 14 conditions on the project which addresses the concerns of the community, DeChant said.

“I would hate to see the innovation of the Parks Department — specifically — curtailed or stopped in its tracks before it’s allowed to try a new and innovative place making concept — that brings along with it new and innovative sources of revenue,” DeChant said.

There are also not enough police resources to handle the number of non-emergency calls they may receive because of the beer garden, Soukup said.

BKM should have began this project by contacting neighborhood associations in the area, Soukup said.

“This project has divided the Eastmorland neighborhood,” Soukup said. “Neighbors are arguing with each other. I’ve been the ECA president for more than 30 years and this is by far the most controversial issue that has happened in the neighborhood.”