After a few days of investigating, the University of Wisconsin Police Department made an arrest in connection to the string of burglaries that have occurred on campus over the last two weeks.

According to an UWPD news release, officers arrested 20-year-old Chanell Cousins Friday. She currently faces tentative charges of burglary and being party to a crime.

Cousins has been booked at the Dane County Jail. The other suspect in the case, 19-year-old Malcolm Owens, is still at large.

If anyone has information on the case, they are encouraged to call UWPD at 608-264-2677.