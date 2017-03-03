As the two-year anniversary of Tony Robinson’s death approaches, Racial Justice Tipping Point has created a petition calling for Madison Police Department Officer Matt Kenny to be fired.

According to the petition, Kenny “murdered” Ronald Brandon and Robinson while serving as an officer with MPD, and firing him would be a step toward increased the accountability of the department.

Kenny has not received any consequences for these actions, according to the petition. He could be reassigned to street patrol in the city if MPD continues to be without community control of the police.

In an email to The Badger Herald, MPD Chief Mike Koval said independent investigations by the Department of Criminal Investigation, MPD’s Professional Standards Unit and the District Attorney’s Office have been conducted on this case.

MPD’s Professional Standards Unit conducted an investigation of internal administrative policy, Koval said. Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne cleared Kenny of any criminal culpability in Robinson’s case in 2015.

All of these investigations assessed there was no wrong doing on Kenny’s part, Koval said.

MPD and the Madison Professional Police Officers Association will continue to defend Kenny’s rights to continue working at MPD, Koval said.

Kenny currently remains with MPD’s training team as well as the mounted horse patrol.