After three decades of serving the Madison’s community, the family-owned shop Mary’s Tailoring has officially closed.

With only a small sign to note its departure off the 100 block of State Street, the business officially closed after the current owner decided to pursue other interests.

Mary Toki, the wife of World War II veteran Akira Toki, started the shop at 132 State Street in the mid-1980s. Toki later passed on ownership to Shoko Narita, who continued the tradition of “dedicated service” and “quality workmanship” until her death in 2012.

Mariko Narita, Shoko Narita’s daughter, closed the shop Feb. 24 and said she intends to to pursue other business, personal and family interests in the future.

Ayumi King who worked at Mary’s Tailoring for 17 years, said she would like to re-open the business in a different location, but will determine details at a later date.

“Mary’s wishes to thank all of the vendors, customers and friends that have supported the business over the years,” Mariko Narita said.