After three terms serving the Madison Metropolitan School Board, Seat 7 incumbent Ed Hughes ended his campaign Wednesday afternoon, citing personal matters.

In a statement, he announced his wife’s cancer had returned.

“Yesterday, we learned that my wife’s cancer has returned. Ann is doing well now, but the prognosis is not good,” Hughes said. “My place is with Ann. My job now is helping us savor the time we have together.”

Hughes’ challenger, Nicki Vender Meulen, said she would not comment out of respect for Hughes and his wife.

Throughout his tenure, Hughes focused on solving issues pertaining to racial disparities within education, according to The Cap Times.

In the past year, Hughes advocated for the $26 million referendum for MMSD. According to past coverage, Hughes said the board wanted to develop a budget that reflects the “values of the community.”

The referendum passed Nov. 8 and freed up $9 million for school use that was originally locked up in downtown developments.

Hughes’ name will still appear on the ballot for the April 4 general election.