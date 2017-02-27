Police arrested Percell Swiney early Sunday morning after he allegedly harassed and battered two young adults inside the parking garage located at 415 N. Lake St.

According to a Madison Police Department incident report, the suspect at first made derogatory remarks to a female victim while on State Street. Two male friends defended the woman and chastised the suspect before he struck the woman’s face and ran away.

Later, when the female victim and her friends were about to enter a car, the suspect reappeared looking to instigate a fight. He then repeatedly punched and knocked unconscious a second, male victim before being arrested by nearby officers.