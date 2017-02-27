Madison Police Department arrested a 22-year-old Madison resident for the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl last week Wednesday.

According the incident report, King allegedly met the child via social media. The victim told investigators of the MPD Special Victims Unit that the assault took place in his home, located on South Allen Street.

Nicholas King has been charged with second degree sexual assault of a child, child exploitation and child enticement — all sex offenses.

There are no records that indicate he is an University of Wisconsin student, Lt. Kelly Donahue said.