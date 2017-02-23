Madison Police Department arrested two young men in connection to a drug robbery Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of North Lake Street and Langdon Street.

According to the incident report, a “chaotic” foot chase took place near the University of Wisconsin campus after two strong-armed robbers stole tetrahydrocannabinol from a young man.

THC oil is extracted from marijuana and can cause some psychedelic effects.

The young man pulled out a knife and chased one of the suspected robbers after they battered him and stole the THC, MPD spokesperson Joel DeSpain wrote in the report.

The pair passed the Red Gym and Memorial Union then reached Mendota Court, where the suspected robber attempted to escape via garbage truck.

He reportedly yelled through the driver’s side door, “Go! Go! He’s got a knife!” while trying to climb into the cab.

The driver reportedly later told police he nearly ran over the knife-wielding man, who also jumped onto the garbage truck.

The foot-chase ended near the Pyle Center. MPD officers arrived to find citizens holding both men down.

MPD officers arrested 17-year-old Jabari Lee for second degree reckless endangerment and possession of THC with intent to deliver and 20-year-old Stephen Steele for strong-armed robbery, party to a crime and battery.

The second robbery suspect remains at large.