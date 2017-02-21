Known among his friends and colleagues as an inspiring, down-to-earth man, Clyde Stubblefield contributed more to the world and to Wisconsin’s legacy than just his music.

Stubblefield, who died Friday at the age of 73 from kidney disease, was set to receive an honorary degree from the University of Wisconsin in May for his contribution to music. Despite his passing, UW Committee on Honorary Degrees will still award the degree to him posthumously, said Thomas Strader, UW College of Engineering honorary associate fellow.

Stubblefield was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee but moved to Madison in the late ’70s, UW jazz and bass instructor Nick Moran said. Stubblefield’s drumming for musician James Brown put him on the map after one of their songs, “Funky Drummer,” gained popularity with other musicians around the world.

“[‘Funky Drummer’ was] one of the best of all time,” Moran said.

Though Stubblefield never received recognition for his work on “Funky Drummer,” he continued to perform in shows around Madison with Brown, particularly for large crowds at the Memorial Union Terrace, Moran said. Stubblefield and Moran began working closely together after the latter moved to Madison.

Stubblefield also performed on Wisconsin Public Radio from the early 1990s to 2015. Rolling Stone also named him Drummer of the Year in 1990, Moran said.

Moran said he worked with Stubblefield in “all capacities” and never met someone as down to earth as Stubblefield. Strader said he performed with Stubblefield as well and believes no one deserves the honorary degree more than him.

“[Stubblefield] was the most welcoming, humble person and musician,” Strader said. “He motivated me to do what I did and he was a great person.”