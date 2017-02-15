There’s a new player in town, and its looking to bring what University of Wisconsin students love most: drunk food.

Located at 615 State Street, Discofries, the newest eatery on State Street, will feature loaded french fries ranging from classic poutines to more creative concoctions.

Having worked in the restaurant business since he was 16 years old, Nate Kristel, owner of Discofries, decided it was time to focus on a new market, particularly the college one.

Originally, Discofries was born as a late night venture in a full service seafood restaurant in Montauk, New York. After hours, Kristen said he and other employees were really hungry and decided to experiment with some of the leftover food.

“We have leftover short rib, we had french fries … so we made a big plate covered in things and decided people would like it and it would sell well at night,” Kristel said.

After operating as a late night special in the same restaurant, Discofries officially opened its first location in the Mall of America last May. Now, UW will be the first college campus to have a Discofries.

With neon signs and old-school booths, the small eatery doesn’t shy away from its retro disco element.

“It’s more than being retro, it’s flashy and should definitely be tacky,” Kristel said. “You wouldn’t want it in your home, but you’d want to hang out there for a little bit.”

Ranging from $6 to $8, the menu will offer a variety of loaded french fries meals, from the “All Day Breakfast” to the original “Discofries.”

Located right next to State Street Brats, the new State Street joint will be open Wednesday 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and until 3 a.m. Thursday through Saturday.

The first fry will fry Wednesday at 1 p.m.