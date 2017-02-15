A burglar stole more than just someone’s heart during a robbery near Camp Randall on Valentine’s Day.

According to the Madison Police Department incident report, a 22-year-old resident of North Breese Terrace chased a burglar down the street Tuesday after his roommates witnessed him stealing valuables and a laptop.

After a brief pursuit, the victim stopped once the burglar made a gesture of reaching toward his waistband — indicating he may have been armed.

The suspect is described as a black man in his late teens to early 20s. He is 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 9 inches, of a thin build, has round face with no facial hair. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with the hood tight around his face and with a red backpack.

MPD spokesperson Joel DeSpain suggested residents lock their doors to avoid burglary in the future.

“Locking the door would be the simplest and most effective way to avoid such cases,” DeSpain said. “The thieves are opportunists.”