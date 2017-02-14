The University of Wisconsin Associated Students of Madison Equity & Inclusion Committee met Monday to plan for a series of events for the semester, including a Social Justice Week in April.

Ali Khan, Equity & Inclusion Committee chair, brainstormed ideas for the Social Justice Week, set to take place April 3 to 7. Khan said he hopes the event will not only involve student organizations but the broader Madison community as well.

UW students protest ‘alt-right,’ call on chancellor to condemn hate speechOne week after a University of Wisconsin student attempted to start an “alt-right” group on campus, students and community members Read…

The committee discussed reaching out to student organizations such as Promoting Awareness, Victim Empowerment, Campus Women’s Center and the Muslim Student Association.

Along with student organizations, the committee also brought up the possibility of including Freedom Inc., a Madison-based nonprofit that focuses on helping empower and advance marginalized and underrepresented communities.

Through this week of events, Vice Chair Alex Hader said he believes it will help in bringing the campus together.

“The aim is to bring the campus together more and show how the differences on campus can make our campus better,” Hader said.

UW students walk out of class in opposition to Trump’s inaugurationAt 11 a.m. Friday morning, Donald Trump was sworn into the Oval Office, effectively becoming the 45th president of the Read…

Khan and the committee began planning the themes for each of the five days. Some ideas included education and politics, environment, gender and sexuality, immigration and a multicultural day.

The committee hopes to partner with a student organization on each day and hold panels and activities to promote discussions with students, Khan said.

“Each day will encompass the ideas of equity and inclusion, and that theme will carry throughout the week,” Khan said.

Students, immigration lawyers discuss impact of travel banAs the nation continues to protest President Donald Trump’s executive order, students, community members and immigration lawyers gathered to discuss the Read…

On top of Social Justice Week, the committee plans to host other campaigns including “WI are here,” which will show all the diverse faces at UW in a similar style to Humans of New York, Khan said.

The committee will further plan for each day of their Social Justice Week when they meet next Monday.