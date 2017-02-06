The University of Wisconsin Police Department issued a crime warning Monday about a sexual assault that occurred around 3 p.m. in Grainger Hall.

According to the crime warning, an unknown man approached a UW student and made unwelcome sexual advances.

The student said the man asked questions about reserving rooms in the building and then began touching her back.

MPD arrests three suspects for delivering heroinIn the first push against the opioid epidemic in Dane County for 2017, Madison Police Department arrested three suspects during a Read…

When the student tried to avoid the contact, his behavior continued. He then attempted to kiss her.

The student left the room and eventually the man left the area.

At this time there is more information available. The incident was not reported to UWPD.