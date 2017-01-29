When President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning Muslim refugees from entering the United States, protesters around the country rallied outside of airports to voice support for those barred from entering the country.

Madison protesters gathered at the Capitol steps Sunday at a silent vigil to recognize Muslim refugees around the world and ask Trump to lift the ban.

At the vigil, a crowd of 200 held signs to show solidarity with immigrants and Muslims refugees both around the world and in their community.

Emily Colo, a Madison resident, hosted a prayer vigil and asked others to join her in standing up for immigrants and refugees from majority-Muslim nations.

“Thank you for standing today with our Muslim neighbors and those who would like to become our neighbors,” Colo said.