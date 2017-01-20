In the first push against the opioid epidemic in Dane County for 2017, Madison Police Department arrested three suspects during a drug bust Tuesday.

According to the incident report, the Dane County Narcotics Task Force seized more than $28,000 in the drug investigation, which started in October of 2016.

The suspects, 22-year old Recardo Fonza, 19-year old Geonni Bryant and 30-year old Anthony Douglas, have been arrested for delivery of heroin.

The Task Force also recovered three handguns, along with ammunition, four digital scales and eight cell phones.

Rallying for recovery: Naloxone offers opportunity to fight Wisconsin’s opioid epidemicGathered at the top of the Capitol steps Saturday, a crowd shouted “Recovery is possible!” Joined hand in hand, recovering addicts, …