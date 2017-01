A group of people knocked down and assaulted a downtown resident in the 500 block of State Street late the night of Dec. 31.

According to a Madison Police Department incident report, the 22-year-old male victim was with a female friend when someone from the group that beat him made derogatory remarks toward her.

The victim expressed his “displeasure” toward these remarks after which he was repeatedly kicked and punched. The female friend was also knocked to the ground but was unhurt.