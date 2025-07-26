Your guide to summer concerts in Madison

Staying in Madison for the summer? Whether you’re taking classes, working or just hanging out, there’s no better way to relax and enjoy the season than with the array of talent Madison’s music scene has to offer. Maybe you missed Morgan Wallen or Coldplay at Camp Randall Stadium, but don’t fret — the music is just beginning. With a plethora of musical genres and first-rate venues like The Sylvee, The Orpheum and High Noon Saloon, there’s a concert for everyone to enjoy this summer.

Jul. 24: Shakey Graves

Shakey Graves will make a stop at The Sylvee as he continues the 10th anniversary tour of his 2014 album “And the War Came.” Graves combines elements of rock, folk, country and blues in his music, all of which seamlessly melt together in soulful performances. Some of his most popular songs are “Tomorrow,” “Dearly Departed,” “Ready or Not,” “Roll the Bones” and “A World So Full of Love.” The show starts at 8 p.m. and tickets can be purchased here.

Jul. 25: Kiss the Tiger

If you’re not a folk fan, never fear — Minneapolis rock band Kiss the Tiger will be playing High Noon Saloon on Friday, Jul. 25 at 8 p.m. Kiss the Tiger is known for their electrifying performances and high energy, so you’re sure to have a good time. The band recently announced a new album “Infinite Love,” which will be released Sept. 5 as their third full-length studio album. They have released three singles from their upcoming album (“Big Booty Scooty,” “See More” and “I Wanna Love Ya”) and will be dropping their last pre-album single (“Every Little Piece of Me”) the day of their Madison performance. This is Kiss the Tiger’s first time headlining High Noon Saloon, where they will be joined by local Madison bands Line and Kat and the Hurricane. Tickets are available here.

Jul. 26: The Decemberists

Portland-native band The Decemberists bring their indie folk sound to the Orpheum Theater. With nine studio albums under their belt since 2000, the band embodies rawness and authenticity in their music. Some of The Decemberists’ biggest hits include “Here I Dreamt I Was an Architect,” “Don’t Carry It All,” Sons & Daughters” and “Down By The Water.” Get your tickets now!

Aug. 8: Wave to Earth

South Korean indie rock band Wave to Earth takes the stage at The Sylvee. The trio consists of lead vocalist and guitarist Kim Daniel, drummer Shin Donggyu, and bassist Cha Soonjong, whose dreamy, soft indie sound translates into passionate, captivating performances. Some of Wave to Earth’s most popular songs are “Seasons,” “Love.,” “Bad” and “Light,” each full of striking chords and emotional guitar riffs. The Wave to Earth show begins at 8 p.m., and tickets can be purchased here.

Aug. 14: The Flaming Lips and Modest Mouse

Get ready for a night of throwbacks with The Flaming Lips and Modest Mouse. The two rock bands are joining forces for their “The Good Times Are Killing Me” tour and will appear at Breese Stevens Field. While The Flaming Lips and Modest Mouse were most popular in the 1990s to early 2000s, their sounds transcend the decades and continue to draw new audiences. Some of The Flaming Lips’ most popular songs include “Do You Realize??,” “Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots, Pt 1.” and “She Don’t Use Jelly.” Modest Mouse’s discography includes hits like “Float On,” “Dashboard” and “Dramamine.” Tickets to The Flaming Lips and Modest Mouse show can be purchased here.

Aug. 23: Flipturn

Last but not least, indie rock band flipturn draws the summer concert season to an end with a performance at The Sylvee. Flipturn consists of bandmates Dillon Basse, Tristan Duncan, Mitch Fountain, Madeline Jarman and Devon VonBalson, who began by performing college house shows at the University of Florida. The band describes their sound as “caught halfway between 21st century indie rock and New Wave-inspired nostalgia.” Their performance at The Sylvee continues the tour of their recent album “The Burnout Days,” which was released January of this year. Some of flipturn’s most well-known songs are “August,” “Sad Disco,” “Glistening” and “Swim Between Trees.” General admission tickets can be purchased here.

All summer: the Terrace at Memorial Union

If nothing on this calendar has spoken to you, you’re in luck — Madison’s summer staple, Memorial Union Terrace, has musical options for everybody throughout the summer. With lineups ranging from band Northern Comfort who specializes in bluegrass and country classics, to violinist, guitarist and Irish fiddler Eric Ryan-Johnson, to Celtic punk rock band Boiled in Lead, the Terrace’s performance schedule is packed with variety.

Summer music options in Madison can’t be beat, so whether you’re an indie, folk, psychedelic rock or even punk rock fan, you’re sure to find your perfect concert calling.