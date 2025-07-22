Coldplay dazzles Madison with first music concert in Camp Randall since 1997

Coldplay performed their first-ever Madison concert on Saturday with a sold-out show at Camp Randall Stadium.

The concert was the first Camp Randall has seen since The Rolling Stones in 1997 and was the band’s first performance in Wisconsin since 2009.

Entering the venue, the crowd was handed 3D glasses — “moon goggles” as the band calls them — and wristbands — an immediate sign to prepare for a full production. Though I was curious about the goggles, we were instructed by the screen not to touch them until “Angel Moon” tells us to.



From the moment the band stepped onto the stage, the crowd was energized and electrified as the band’s upbeat hit “Higher Power” began the show. Lights danced across the stadium as Coldplay started a performance that would dazzle even a non-fan.

The band was able to effortlessly command the crowd’s mood, seamlessly pivoting from energetic and ethereal “Paradise” to emotional and tender “The Scientist.”

Though Coldplay is known to leave audiences stunned and impressed, they still shocked me with their top-tier production, which elevated the experience from a simple concert to a show. In fact, only their fifth song of the night “Viva la Vida” could have been the grand finale of another concert.

One of the most notable songs of the night was “WE PRAY.” The band was joined by one of the concert’s openers, Palestinian singer-songwriter Elyanna, who is also featured on the song’s studio recording. As Coldplay and Elyanna came together to perform the moving lyrics and powerful melody, they created an undeniable aura of unity and love.

During one of their most popular songs “Sky Full of Stars,” Coldplay’s frontrunner Chris Martin paused before the first beat drop to request that the crowd put away their phones and exist as “a family” for the duration of the song.

As he continued the ballad, star shaped confetti, along with an array of fireworks, erupted above the audience. From my seat in the upper balcony of Camp Randall, I could distinctly feel the floor beneath me bouncing from the force of the crowd jumping up and down.

My favorite performance of the night was the classic Coldplay tear-jerker, 2005’s “Fix You.” What started as gentle and lullaby-like became emotionally electric during the song’s bridge. As the crowd’s wristbands glowed in golden hues, it felt as though Martin sang the healing lyrics to each of the audience members personally.

That seemed to be the concert’s ending. But suddenly, out of the darkness, Angel Moon appeared — a muppet-like character telling the audience it was time to put on their moon goggles.

As the lenses latched onto each individual light, including the impressive display of fireworks that once again burst above the stadium, my vision exploded into rainbow hearts. This detail matched the concert’s overarching “love” theme and exceeded anything I could’ve expected.

Coldplay brought a night of not only music, but also love, emotion and community to Madison. Though there were no affair scandals on the jumbotron — just some charming impromptu songs about members of the audience — the concert is sure to go down in Camp Randall history.