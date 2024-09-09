Your guide to WUD Music shows this September

This fall, Wisconsin Union Directorate (WUD) Music has organized performances from a wide variety of bands and musicians to help you make the most of the first semester. Keep track of the talent visiting campus this September with this comprehensive WUD Music performance calendar.

Snake on the Lake Fest

Starting off strong this Friday, Sept. 13, WUD Music will collaborate with WSUM-91.7 FM Madison Student Radio to host a free music festival at Memorial Union Terrace — Snake on the Lake Fest. The first big WUD Music event of the semester, Snake on the Lake Fest will feature sets from a plethora of bands local to the Midwest such as Creeping Charlie, Fran and Bug Moment along with DJ sets organized by WSUM-91.7.

Creeping Charlie is a band from Minneapolis, MN whose genres range from indie to punk rock. Their style is drawn on inspiration from Mazzy Star, Built to Spill and Nirvana with hits like “the year i lost myself and found the e-bow, despite the fact this song has no e-bow”, “roquentin” and their latest release “Rabbit.”

Chicago-native band Fran specializes in indie rock with tender melodies and gentle, moving instrumentals. Described by the band themselves as “sexy rock u can cry to,” Fran’s most popular songs include “Palm Trees,” “Television” and “Florida” which was only released on Aug. 23.

Milwaukee band Bug Moment describes themselves as an emo-adjacent rock melancholia band. The band’s charged guitar riffs and soulful vocals shine through in tracks like “it’s getting dark, and you left me at the circus,” “MOTH” and their most recent release “Arbiter.”

Snake on the Lake fest will run from 7-10 p.m.

Esperanza Spalding

Visit singer, songwriter and bassist Esperanza Spalding at Wisconsin Union Theater’s Shannon Hall on Sept. 19 to experience her renowned jazz-fusion works live. Spalding became the first jazz musician to earn a GRAMMY Award for Best New Artist in 2011, and her unique musical spark hasn’t faltered since then. Some of her most popular songs are “I Know You Know”, “A Day in the Life”, and “Saudade Dos Aviões Da Panair (Conversando No Bar)”. Tickets are available here.

Eighth Blackbird (and UW Wind Ensemble)

Visit Shannon Hall again on Sept. 26 for dynamic chamber ensemble Eighth Blackbird. This ensemble features a range of instruments and focuses on works from modern composers as to keep the genre sharp and alive. Eighth Blackbird hits include “Beast For Thee,” “New Partner” and “One With The Birds.” Purchase tickets here.

Meshell Ndegeocello

2024 GRAMMY Award winner for Best Alternative Jazz Album, bassist, singer, rapper and composer Meshell Ndegeocello will take the Shannon Hall stage Saturday, Sept. 28 at 7:30 p.m. Her performance centers around her latest release, “No More Water: The Gospel of James Baldwin.” Combining rock, funk, neo-soul, hip-hop and jazz, Ndegeocello is sure to stun at her Wisconsin Union Theater performance. Some of her most popular songs include “Trouble,” “Fool of Me” and “Love.” Tickets are available here.