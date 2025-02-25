[PRINT: 3/4] U.S. Department of Education Policy Prohibiting DEI in Institutions

On February 14th, the U.S. Department of Education Acting Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, Craig Trainor, released a “Dear Colleague” statement for educational institutions across the country. The letter outlined that educational institutions must rid themselves of diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, and argued that such programs create an imbalance in opportunities and perpetuate racial stereotypes. Further, it informed readers that institutions that fail to comply with this may be at risk of a loss of funding.

The letter served to clarify the 2023 “Students for Fair Admissions v Harvard” Supreme Court ruling which prohibited the admissions process of affirmative action, as it was considered discriminatory. The “Dear Colleague” letter stated that practices such as affirmative action and DEI programs have discriminated against white and Asian students.

The Department of Education’s statement applies to preschools, K-12 schools as well as institutions of higher education. Institutions were given two weeks from the statement’s release to eliminate DEI programs and admissions, hiring, training, and other institutional programming practices that take race into account in the process.

The Department of Education also canceled $600 million in grants that went towards teaching social justice, activism, and antiracism, according to the New York Times.

In response to this, certain colleges have already barred clubs and organizations that may not be in line with the Department’s order, according to the New York Times. At West Point, 12 affinity groups were disbanded, and other colleges have eliminated graduation requirements for courses in D.E.I. training.

The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction issued a statement in response to the “Dear Colleague” letter, informing readers that they are taking their time in their approach rather than taking immediate action. They also said that they believe the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction as well as Wisconsin schools are using federal funding in a way that complies with the law.

Julie Underwood, UW Madison’s former Dean of Education and professor of education law, said that DEI programs at UW were not only used to enhance diversity in terms of race, but also in terms of religion and what part of the world they are from. “Bringing diverse voices into any conversation improves the entire conversation,” Underwood said. She also said that with the development of DEI programs at UW, the school became broader, and allowed the institution to better serve people and increase inclusion.

Underwood said that in lieu of this order as well as over 30 other executive orders that affect education, communities of scholars and state’s attorney generals have filed challenges. She said that any court order will take time, and these challenges may increase the length of the process.

While UW has not sent out an official response to the letter, John Lucas, the Assistant Vice Chancellor who specializes in Public Affairs and Institutional Communications, said that UW leaders are aware of the letter. Lucas says they are reviewing it and will share more when they have received more clarity.

“UW-Madison is committed to a campus environment that values diversity in both background and viewpoint, and fosters inclusion and belonging for all students, faculty and staff,” Lucas added.