50501 Protest gathers community members at Wisconsin State Capitol

50501, a movement housed on a website titled “Build the Resistance,” called for protests across the U.S. on Feb. 5 to respond to the “illegal actions” the Trump administration has been implementing since its inauguration Jan. 20, according to the website. The 50501 movement is also partnered with Political Revolution, according to USAToday. Political Revolution is an organization that advances politics in America through progressive grassroots activism, according to its website.

A press release expressed the goals of the grassroots organization of the protests, which are to “address the urgent need for unity, justice, and positive change across the United States.” They also put forth requests, including the impeachment of President Trump, investigations into the politicians appointed by Trump, an investigation into Elon Musk’s role within the government, overturning or rescinding executive orders that infringe on citizen and human rights, strengthening the laws on hate speech — which includes banning displays of Nazi propaganda or salutes — and reinstating DEI frameworks.

Grassroots organizers assembled in all 50 states, including at the Wisconsin State Capitol from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday. The movement started on Reddit and TikTok and was organized on a state-by-state basis across the country.

In Wisconsin, the protest started around 11 a.m., with some individuals arriving even earlier. The day started with a brief announcement about protest policies. The Wisconsin gathering was advertised as anti-Project 2025 on the 50501movement Instagram page.

There was an armed member of the LGBTQ community present who shared that since alt-right people are armed, she should be as well, and was there to protect the gathering.

Shortly before 11 a.m., a young Trump supporter showed up and started chanting “Let’s go Trump.” Other attendees were unhappy with the sentiment, responding with “Don’t take the bait!” repeated a few times.

Protesters then gathered and marched around the Capitol building and onto State Street, stopping traffic in the area. They then marched to Library Mall before returning to the Capitol.

While walking down the street, protestors began chants of “Hey, ho, Musk has got to go!” This was a theme throughout the day, with open disdain directed toward the power of the executive branch and the actions the administration was taking, expressed on signs and by those who spoke to the assembled crowd.

Gallery • 10 Photos Brody Killoren 50501 protestors clash with a Trump supporter, February 5th 2025

At the peak, around 350 individuals gathered, with the number fluctuating throughout the day from 50 to 300 at any given time. Those in attendance ranged from senior members of the community to college students to children holding signs.

Various community members spoke throughout the day, expressing anti-Trump, anti-Elon Musk, anti-ICE and anti-capitalism sentiments. One individual identified themselves as a former Trump supporter, who is now condemning the actions of Trump and his administration.

“This is what America looks like, we will not go down without a fight,” one individual said, speaking to a crowd of about 100 gathered around the steps of the Capitol.

One of the more experienced protesters, Julie Mankowski, expressed their support for the grassroots organization of the gathering and the crowds that attended.

Some organizations that would typically organize such gatherings have been wary of protests in light of the new administration’s recent actions, but this is exactly when protests are more important.

“If we’re too afraid to protest, that’s when they win, that’s why it’s so important,” Mankowski said.

Attendees mentioned the possibility of another gathering Saturday, Feb. 8 at the Capitol building.